The Franklin County Health Department has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases since May 1, but recoveries now outnumber active cases.
Overall, since March 23, there have been 126 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with 63 recoveries and 13 deaths.
There are currently 50 active cases, 37 in skilled nursing facilities and 13 in other locations in the county who, according to health officials, have all been quarantined and contact traced.
New cases Tuesday included a 28-year-old woman in Washington; 55-year-old woman in Gray Summit; and a 65-year-old man in St. Clair.
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and one new recovery.
New cases reported Sunday, May 3, include an 84-year-old man and two females, ages 84 and 90, all at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
New cases reported Saturday, May 2, include a 25-year-old man in Washington, and two men, ages 55 and 59, in Union.
The recovery Saturday was that of a 66-year-old man in Washington.
Recoveries
Five new recoveries also were reported Tuesday, including three at the hard-hit Victorian Place in St. Clair.
Those recoveries include two females, ages 55 and 73, and a 56-year-old male resident.
The bulk of the positive COVID-19 cases at the facility originally were reported the last week of April.
In addition to the nine residents of the facility who originally tested positive, a Sullivan resident was moved to the special care unit, bringing the census to 10.
Additional recoveries reported Tuesday were a 25-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both residents of Pacific.
Franklin County has suffered 13 total fatalities to date due in part to COVID-19. Eleven of the deaths have been residents of Grandview Healthcare in Washington and the other two were residents of Villa Ridge.
The last death reported in Franklin County was Wednesday, April 29.
Case Count
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows Franklin County as ninth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23:
- Washington — 60 cases, 31 active, 11 deaths, 18 recovered;
- St. Clair — 15 cases, seven active, eight recovered;
- Union — 15 cases, five active, 10 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, three active, 10 recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, two active, four recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.