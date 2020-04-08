The Washington, Union and St. Clair Taco Bell locations are offering a 50 percent discount to all Mercy coworkers throughout the month of April and May as a way to say thank you for work they are doing to combat COVID-19 in the community.
Coworkers must present their Mercy badge when paying for their orders.
At this time, the discount is valid only at the three locations and only for drive-thru purchases. The offer cannot be used for online ordering or through the company’s app at this time.
Mercy officials thanked Mercy Hospital Washington board member John Moroney, who owns the three area Taco Bell locations where this discount is being offered.