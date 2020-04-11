Callie Tankersley had an impromptu and surprise home birth Sunday, March 29, at her home in Union.
Tankersley explained that her intention had been to go to the hospital to give birth, but her baby was ready to make his entrance into the world faster than she and husband Chance had expected.
“This was my third time giving birth and in the past I was in labor for six to eight hours,” she said. “I expected I would have more time than I did.”
Tankersley said she woke up around 6 a.m. Sunday morning and recognized she was having contractions.
“My husband woke up around 7 a.m., and then we started to get the kids ready for the day and called the grandparents to watch the kids so we could go to the hospital,” she said.
A little before 8:30 a.m., Tankersley realized that “it was time.” Chance quickly swept into action and delivered the baby in their bathroom at home.
Just minutes later, the two, along with their four children, Cordas, Mei Xia, Everett and Azariah, welcomed a healthy boy, Merritt Ray, who was 9 pounds and two ounces and 21 inches long.
After delivering the baby, Tankersley’s mother arrived at the house and called 911.
Tankersley said what was most strange about her mother’s experience while on the phone with the operator was the questions being asked.
“They were very persistent in asking question related to the coronavirus, like if we had any respiratory issues,” she explained, “and my mom was trying to explain we needed instructions on how to cut the umbilical cord.”
The dispatcher was able to instruct the family members on how to cut the cord and help “quickly” arrived, according to Chance.
Mother and baby were then transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, Washington to be checked out.
Tankersley said that the Thursday before she gave birth she went to her OBGYN for a checkup. She was informed at that time her husband would be allowed in the delivery room, but they needed to anticipate that could change due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Tankersley and her baby stayed at the hospital for 24 hours for observation and her husband was allowed in the room.
Tankersley said that for her and Merritt, overall, the experience at the hospital went “rather normal,” despite the virus outbreak.
Chance reported for him the experience was a little different than in the past. He said the hospital had a “ghost town” feel and he did have to take some extra precautions.
“The staff did check my temperature to make sure I did not have a fever,” Chance explained, “then I used hand sanitizer before going to see my wife.”
While unexpectedly giving birth at home was not ideal, the couple said they are grateful for the experience and happy that Merritt Ray is a happy, healthy baby.