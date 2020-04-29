When COVID-19 began impacting daily life and essential items became scarce, companies all over the country began shifting gears to help combat the lack of supplies.
According to Sullivan City Administrator J.T. Hardy, three local businesses in his city have made an effort to provide the city with essential supplies needed while facing the virus.
“It’s amazing to have such great corporate citizens,” said Hardy.
SLP Lighting
Hardy said SLP Lighting has donated 460 face shields, which have been distributed among Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and local law enforcement throughout the county.
According to its website, SLP Lighting was founded in 1969 and specializes in developing and manufacturing a full range of lighting solutions and innovative products.
“(SLP Lighting) normally does not make masks, but when everything hit, they started seeing if they could make them,” Hardy said.
He said the company is cutting the plastic for the shields in Sullivan and shipping them to its facility in Fenton to have them assembled.
Meramec Group
Meremac Group, a company that specializes in manufacturing footwear, has been able to donate a large amount of surgical masks to the city.
“Meremac Group has a sister company in China, and the sister company was able to get several thousand surgical masks,” Hardy explained.
Meremac Group donated 6,000 masks to Franklin County, and 1,000 surgical masks to the city of Sullivan.
“We sent out to nursing homes and the fire district,” said Hardy.
Aerofil Technology Inc.
Aerofil Technology Inc. (ATI) was founded in 1988, and specializes in lean aerosol and liquid contract packaging.
According Hardy, ATI has donated approximately 45 cases of disinfectant spray to the city.
The city has distributed over 1,000 cans of the spray to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Mercy Hospital, the Franklin County Health Department, Franklin County and Crawford County Sheriff’s Departments, the Sullivan Fire Protection District and local nursing homes.
Hardy said the city is extremely thankful for the willingness of the businesses to donated the needed supplies.
“It’s truly a great thing to have businesses and manufacturing entities that share our concern and desire to prevent the spread of this virus, and together we can all make Sullivan an excellent town to live, work, and play in,” he stated.