Sullivan bank will reopen its lobbies to the public at all locations, except the Sullivan Downtown branch, on Monday, May 18, according to a letter from President/CEO Michael Hoffman.
The bank plans to open the Sullivan Downtown lobby Monday, June 1.
Precautions
According to Hoffman, Sullivan Bank will be enacting several precautions in an effort to keep bank customers and employees safe.
The first step will be to keep a log of visitors, in an effort to ensure contact tracing can easily be done if a positive COVID-19 case should arise.
The bank also is requesting all customers take their temperature as they enter the building. Digital thermometers will be available for use.
Customers are welcome to wear a mask into the building, but Hoffman asks that the mask be removed when entering the building so that sufficient identifications can be made, and then put back on when approaching employees.
Clear shields have been added to high traffic lobby areas in order to protect both customers and employees.
Additionally, the bank is requesting social distancing by all visitors, and has reminders around the lobby.
“Please know that our employees have been well-trained on best practices for cleanliness and our cleaning staff is cleaning more frequently and with deeper cleansing methods,” Hoffman said.
While the lobbies will be open, Hoffman encourages customers to utilize the inside of the banks on an as-needed basis.
“We have a lot of online, mobile and drive-thru banking options,” he said.
For more information, call Sullivan Bank at 800-645-3191.