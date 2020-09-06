A Washington High School graduate is front and center at the University of Missouri in seeking equality.
Cason Suggs, a 2018 graduate, is now a junior at Mizzou, where he signed to run for the track team. He is the president of the Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association.
Wednesday, that group coordinated a march from the columns on the Frances Quadrangle to Memorial Stadium, home of the Tigers’ football team. The event was named “March with Mizzou.”
Another group, Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou, also had a hand in coordinating the event.
The group’s goal for the march was to “promote unity against the injustices which continue in our nation.”
The event, with hundreds of participants, continued a months-long trend of organized marches, speeches and protests across the nation seeking change.
“We desire to use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country and help to promote change,” a statement from the group prior to the march read. “We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality.”
The school’s football team called off practice last Friday to discuss issues of social justice, as did many professional organizations last week in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wis.
Suggs was a varsity basketball standout at Washington and joined the high school track team for the first time in his senior year.
He follows a tradition of D1 athletes in the family. Two of his older brothers, Scott and Ronnie, each played D1 basketball with Scott attending the University of Washington, and Ronnie playing at Bradley, Mizzou and Southern Illinois. Another brother, Skyler, played football at Northern Iowa, Arizona Western Community College and Lindenwood.