Like everything else, courtrooms are Missouri are being impacted by coronavirus.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Missouri announced Monday it was suspending most in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions through Friday, April 3.
On Monday afternoon, Presiding Judge Ike Lamke said 20th Judicial Circuit Court will follow suit. Some special limited exceptions will apply. The order could be extended as circumstances warrant.
The supreme court has authorized the presiding judges of each of the state’s 46 judicial circuits and the chief judge of each of the three districts of the state’s court of appeals to determine the manner in which the listed exceptions to in-person proceedings are to be conducted.
The decision further gives the judges presiding over such proceedings discretion to excuse jurors or other individuals who cannot or should not appear as a result of risks associated with COVID-19.
The order does not affect a court’s ability to consider or rule on any matter that does not require an in-person proceeding. It also does not affect required deadlines through Missouri’s electronic filing system.
20th Circuit
The supreme court has ordered that a notice be posted on courthouse doors prohibiting access to the premises for anyone who is exhibiting symptoms.
Anyone attempting to enter the courts will be screened to determine admittance.
Some cases are being continued for a short duration to lessen the exposure.
According to a release by Judge Lamke, people are urged to contact their attorneys, the prosecuting attorney’s office, the clerk’s office or case.net to check the status of any case in order to avoid any unnecessary trips to the courthouse.
Dockets will be posted in the entry lobby so anyone can see if a matter has been rescheduled.
Any person involved in a court matter that is showing symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their attorney to seek a continuance. Judge Lamke said anyone without a lawyer should contact the clerk’s office.
Anyone seeing a continuance should have their case number, court date and court division number available.
Witnesses who are having symptoms should contact the lawyer who has issued the subpoena.
Exceptions
The suspension of in-person proceedings is subject to the following exceptions:
• Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants and juveniles;
• Proceedings in which civil or criminal jury trials are already in progress as of March 16, 2020;
• Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection;
• Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;
• Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief;
• Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;
• Proceedings pursuant to Chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship;
• Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency;
• Oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters; and
• Other exceptions approved by the Chief Justice of this Court.
As information about and best practices for dealing with the COVID-19 from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continue to evolve, the Court will continue to discuss how best to balance the health and safety of the public, judges and court staff statewide with the judicial branch’s responsibility to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress and other core constitutional functions.