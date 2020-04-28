Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has released his plan to “cautiously and responsibly” open businesses of all types across the state Monday, May 4, as long as orders are followed.
During a conference Monday, Parson said even with the state’s restrictions lightened, safety will be consumer driven.
“Business is going to look different for awhile,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable going out, don’t go out.”
Parson explained during Phase 1 of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities, but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases.
There will be no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.
Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.
“This will be a deliberate and data-driven process that allows for flexibility based on changing situations,” Parson said. “This strategic reopen is not possible without the cooperation of businesses.”
County Response
In his comments, Parson reiterated the guidelines from the state are blueprints for local governing bodies.
“Cities and counties have their own guidance,” he said. “They can be stricter, but they can’t be more relaxed.”
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning all three Franklin County commissioners said they were in agreement with the governor’s plans and urged residents to use common sense and their own judgment when venturing out next week.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county will not be adding or amending anything to the governor’s plan and as of 12:01 a.m. the stay-at-home order will expire.
What to Expect
In a release associated with the press conference Monday, the governor’s office answered many frequently asked questions to further explain the lifted restrictions.
This order applies to all Missouri businesses.
• Businesses that are categorized as “essential” by the federal government should continue current operations.
• Businesses that were considered “nonessential” by the federal government may resume operations in Missouri in accordance with the order and these guidelines.
• The social distancing requirements do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet.
• Gyms and hotel swimming pools can also open if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.
• Medical providers, such as dentists and optometrists, may provide usual services at their discretion. The social distancing requirements do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet.
• Restaurant dining rooms are allowed to reopen implementing measures including, but not limited to, regulating self-serve options such as salad bars and buffets, using disposable menus, and employee use of personal protective equipment if available. Tables and seating shall be spaced out according to social distance requirements.
• Day cares, child care providers, or schools providing child care for working families can continue operations, but should follow the CDC guidance.
• Church services can be attended provided social distancing requirements are followed. Common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and shared communion cups, should be avoided.
• Fraternal organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of Eagles may gather.
• Traditional summer activities such as utilizing aquatic facilities, community centers, fitness centers, libraries, organized athletics, and camps will be open and must follow social distancing though the state advises areas of high touch or high traffic, such as playgrounds, remain closed.
• Large venue stadiums and movie theaters will be open, however, seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements.
This will apply to events such as amusement parks and attractions, concerts, funerals, museums, school graduations and weddings.