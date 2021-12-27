The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Washington, a state testing laboratory confirmed Monday.
The sample, which was collected from the city's sewer system, was sent to the state on Dec. 20. Information about how many viral markers that were contained in the sample was not immediately available and would not be available until sometime on Dec. 28, according to state officials.
The local sewer system's previous reading, which was collected in a sample on Dec. 12, showed there 1.4 million viral marker copies of COVID-19 in the sample.
The omicron variant had previously only been identified to be in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro regions, according to the state health department. Officials at Mercy Hospital Washington and other public health leaders have said they believe the variant would spread eventually to Washington and Franklin County.
Samples from the wastewater monitoring systems in Pacific and Union have not shown evidence of the omicron variant, according to the state health department.
On Monday, the state health department announced 32 of the 57 samples collected from sewer monitoring systems from around the state had samples testing positive for the omicron variant.
Among those with positive samples in the St. Louis area are: Fenton, Lower Meramec, Missouri River, St. Peters' Specer Creek, Duckett Creek Sewer District, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Festus and Crystal City.