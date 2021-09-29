The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) corrected errors to its vaccination data this past week, resulting in changes to its reported vaccination rates.
DHSS reported through its vaccine information dashboard Sept. 17 that 46.8 percent of Franklin County residents had been fully vaccinated. On Friday, that number was lowered to 44.2 percent.
Lisa Cox, DHSS communications director, said the change is the result of an update that corrected errors made in data reporting. She said the update has been three months in the works.
She said DHSS “noticed kind of a trend of data quality issues, especially around those really busy months of vaccination, January through March.”
Many of the counties ascribed to the vaccine recipients did not match the recipients’ addresses or were missing altogether, Cox said. She also said there were other issues with locations in the data. This meant that DHSS counted some vaccinations in the wrong counties. In the case of Franklin County, this brought the reported rate down. In other counties, such as Buchanan, the reported vaccination rate went up.
Cox also said there were about “500 or 600 doses” attributed to the wrong state, so the statewide total increased slightly with this update.
“All of our data is coming from vaccinators all over the state in a lot of different ways and a lot of different forms,” she said. “They’re not all capturing the same information.”
Cox said that the update corrected errors that arose from these discrepancies. She said the locations for several thousand records were changed.
Although the department knew of the issue about three months ago, Cox said they decided not to update it on a piecemeal basis but rather to do one large update once all 6 million records had been reviewed and corrected. She said she expects the department won’t have to do it again and said it will be monitoring for these errors more closely going forward.
Another issue with the data, Cox said, is that DHSS does not receive vaccination data from the federal government. That means if a person gets vaccinated on a military base, from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs or any other federally run entity, the information does not end up on Missouri’s dashboard but is reflected on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.