There were more new Franklin County unemployment claims in March than any month in the past 12 years and claims were nearly 13 times higher than February.
The Missouri Department of Labor is reporting new claims at 3,670 for March, bringing the county’s unemployment rate to 4.7 percent.
In February, there were just 288 new claims in the county and the overall unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.
Until March 2020, the largest number of new unemployment claims in one month was 2,358 in December 2008 when the county unemployment rate was at 9.4 percent.
State
Since the beginning of 2020, 462,826 new unemployment claims have been filed statewide — 453,189 of those were since March 14.
Between April 4 and 25, 306,752 new jobless claims have been filed across the state.
Statewide the unemployment rate as of March was 4.5 percent, an increase of an entire percentage point from February.
There were 196,290 initial unemployment claims filed across Missouri in March compared to just 19,505 in February and 21,151 in January.
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance as of March 31 was $1,022,707,756.
County History
According to numbers from the state of Missouri, the highest unemployment rates in Franklin County in the past decade were in June 2009 and again in March 2010.
At those times the unemployment rate was 12.6 percent with new claims totaling 2,341 in both months combined.
The county unemployment rate was 12.5 percent in March 2009 with 1,304 initial claims.
The lowest unemployment rate since 2008 was September 2019 and October 2018, with both months showing just 2.1 percent unemployment and a combined 485 new claims.
The month of October 2017 had 2.2 percent unemployment with only 200 new claims.
The least number of claims was 142 in September 2018.
Neighboring Counties
The March unemployment rate in Warren County was 4.3 percent with 1,156 new claims.
In St. Louis County the unemployment rate for March was 4.1 percent with 33,359 initial claims.
St. Louis city posted a 5.2 percent unemployment rate with 11,997 new claims filed.
Moving south to Jefferson County, the unemployment rate in March was 4.6 percent with 8,013 new claims and St. Charles County reported 13,491 new unemployment claims equating to a 3.5 percent rate.