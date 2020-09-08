St. Gertrude School closed its doors for one day, Tuesday, Sept. 8, after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Archdiocese of St. Louis Multimedia Manager Maria Lemakis said, a “member of the St. Gertrude School community” was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend and the test result came back positive. The individual has been self-quarantining.
An additional member of the school community who was identified as a close contact of this person is a presumed-positive COVID-19 case.
Lemakis would not confirm if the members were students or staff.
“The school leadership received guidance from the Franklin County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution, the leadership decided to close St. Gertrude School for the day,” Lemakis said.
The school, which serves Pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade students, notified families of the situation Monday and said updates would be provided once it received further information from the health department, Lemakis said.
“As a precaution, the school leadership also advised individuals who were close contacts of the presumed-positive case to self-quarantine until further information is available,” she said.
During the school’s closure on Tuesday, a deep cleaning was done for the entire campus.
“The school is regularly cleaned and disinfected daily,” Lemakis said. “No further action outside of the protective measures in place are recommended by the Franklin County Health Department for the school at this time.”
St. Gertrude School will continue to work with the Franklin County Health Department and the Archdiocese of St. Louis to ensure that it is following the protocols to keep its school families, faculty and staff as safe as possible, Lemakis said.