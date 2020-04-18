The St. Clair R-XIII School District has adjusted it’s meal pick-up schedule and will now only be delivering meals to the scheduled locations on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The first day of the new schedule will be Wednesday, April 22.
Previously, meals were delivered Monday through Friday.
With the new schedule, students will receive multiple days worth of food when they pick up their meals. The district is providing three meals per student for each day.
On Wednesdays, students will receive meals for Wednesday and Thursday. On Fridays, they will receive meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
According to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch, the change is being made in an effort to keep students, staff and volunteers as safe as possible.
The district has been providing the grab-and-go meals through its food service provider, OPAA!, similar to what is done throughout the month of July.
During the closure, the district has been preparing and providing approximately 12,000 meals a week for area children.
Schedule
Students are able to pick up the meals free of charge Wednesdays and Fridays at the following locations and times:
• St. Clair High School, 10 a.m. to noon.
• First Baptist Church (Springfield), 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Oak Ridge Estates, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• American Legion, 215 W. Gravois, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• St. Clair Firehouse, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• St. Clair Ambulance, Highway 47 and Highway 30, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Village Green (Caddy Court), 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Crescent Village, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Franklin County Co-op, 1773 W. Springfield Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
• Orchard Park, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Paradise Mobile Home Park, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Lake St. Clair, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• St. Clair Spray Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
All meals are free and there is no enrollment or registration needed.
For more information, contact Aitch at 636-629-3500, extension 1000.