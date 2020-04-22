As the school year draws to a virtual close, the St. Clair School District officials are working out details regarding grades and events.
The district has been closed since Monday, March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will not be returning to buildings per an order set by Gov. Mike Parson that all schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
As a result, school officials are working diligently to make decisions regarding how to end the school year.
“We appreciate the continued support as we try to make the year as positive as it can be,” said Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
At-Home Learning
According to Kruse, St. Clair will be sending out another round of at-home learning materials soon.
“As the school year draws to a close, we want to make sure (students) get credit for the at-home learning they have completed,” Kruse stated in a letter sent out to students and parents.
For at-home learning, the school is utilizing a paper and pencil format, and only reviewing concepts that have already been taught.
The newest round of at-home learning work must be returned to the school by Monday, May 4.
Work may be turned in by placing it in a bin provided at the student’s school, the bin outside the central office, or it may be submitted electronically. Students should be sure their names are on their work.
Grades
Kindergarten, first and second grades will be graded by standard. Teachers will review the at-home learning work and mark standards as appropriate. No marks will be lowered and students can only improve their performance.
For students who receive letter grades, at-home learning will be graded as follows:
• Students who make a valid and reasonable attempt to complete 50 percent of the work will have an additional 5 percent added to their third-quarter grade.
• Students who make a valid and reasonable attempt to complete 75 percent of the work will have an additional 10 percent added to their third-quarter grade.
• Students who make a valid and reasonable attempt to complete 100 percent of the work will have and additional 15 percent added to their third-quarter grade.
Final grades can not be lower than the student’s third-quarter grade.
According to Kruse, teachers may provide additional work to improve grades on a case-by-case basis.
Graduation
At Thursday night’s meeting, the St. Clair School Board voted to set a tentative date for high school graduation — Thursday, June 25.
“Our thought is to push it out a ways, but for it to still be fresh for students,” Kruse explained to the board when recommending the date.
As the date approaches, he said, more details will be decided.
“We hope to have graduation outside, as it makes the most sense for social distancing guidelines,” he said.
Prom
St. Clair High School’s prom date has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 27. The prom will take place at Seven T Farms, located at 81 E. Beacon Ridge Road, in Sullivan.
Additional details will be announced at a later date.