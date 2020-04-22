With COVID-19 impacting many communities throughout the country, local pharmacies are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.
St. Clair’s three pharmacies, Medicine Shoppe, St. Clair Health Mart Pharmacy and Sinks Pharmacy, have all changed their procedures at this time.
Medicine Shoppe
According to Medicine Shoppe owner Marty Hinterlong, the pharmacy has installed plexiglass at the counters and has started curbside services and home delivery.
The pharmacy also has changed its door policy by designating one door for entering the building, and the other door for exiting only.
“I am asking for no more than three customers in the store at one time, until the experts think we should go back to normal,” Hinterlong said.
Along with taking extra precautions, Hinterlong also has developed a mask program, with the aim to provide all residents in town with a free face mask.
“I started looking at other countries that have flattened the curve and I realized that they all wear masks when they go out,” Hinterlong explained. “The problem is you cannot find masks that easy right now, because the entire world is grabbing them.”
So Hinterlong decided the solution to the problem was to make and provide homemade masks. He began researching and found that vacuum cleaner filters are a viable option for homemade filters, and he was able to order 50 boxes of the filters from R&R Ace Hardware.
“With what I have, I can make 5,100 filters,” said Hinterlong, who has enlisted the help of local sewers and quilt clubs to help produce the homemade masks, and is handing them out for free at the Medicine Shoppe, as well as providing them to St. Clair Health Mart Pharmacy to hand out.
“So far, I think we’ve handed out about 100 of them,” said Hinterlong.
Together with St. Clair Health Mart Pharmacy, it is Hinterlong’s hope to provide a mask to anyone in town who might need one.
“I realized that if I just distribute to my customers, it’s not the whole town, so I had to include (Health Mart) in on it to make it successful,” he said.
Health Mart Pharmacy
Sue Lindemann, owner of St. Clair Health Mart Pharmacy, explained that initially the pharmacy installed sneeze guards across the registers, but ultimately chose to close the lobby and begin utilizing curbside services, as well as its already existing home delivery.
“That way people do not have to leave their vehicle or home,” said Lindemann, adding that it has been great the way the pharmacies are helping each other out during this time.
“We really have to thank our other local pharmacies as well. Marty (Hinterlong) showed us the plans to help us build our sneeze guards, and Sinks helped us out and made some hand sanitizer for our employees when we were running low,” said Lindemann.
The pharmacy also is distributing the free masks provided by the Medicine Shoppe.
“We are another pickup spot, and we’re going to be using the filtered masks for our employees since they’re still having a little bit of interaction with customers,” Lindemann said.
Sinks Pharmacy
According to Dr. Clarissa Hall, pharmacist-in-charge at Sinks Pharmacy, the business also has closed its lobby and installed outside credit card machines to help minimize contact.
Sinks is now operating through its drive-thru service, and has extended its home delivery range.
“We spray down our drive-thru drawer after every transaction and everyone’s workstation is sprayed down when they are finished,” Hall explained.
Sinks also has started giving vaccines curbside.
“We are wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) when we give the shots,” Hall said.
In addition, the pharmacy is making and selling hand sanitizer according to FDA requirements, and also giving it to first responders.