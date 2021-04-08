A St. Clair man is facing criminal charges after police say he stabbed his one-time girlfriend three times and then stashed her body in a sleeping bag, which was kept outside.
Philip Perry Hardin, 60, was found wounded Wednesday, March 31, in a home in the 900 block of Shady Street in St. Clair, which is near St. Clair Elementary School and St. Clare Catholic Church. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening, apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and released following surgery, according to St. Clair Police Chief Michael Wirt.
Following his release from the hospital, Hardin was charged with two felonies related to the death of Misty Ennis, 42, also of St. Clair.
Ennis’ body was found in the backyard of the same home where Hardin was found, according to police reports. She had multiple stab wounds, including one to her left arm, her chest and neck. Police said they believe Ennis died sometime between March 26 and March 31.
An autopsy performed by a medical examiner revealed that the stab wound to Ennis’ chest, which struck her lung, was the cause of death.
While at the hospital, Hardin reportedly told hospital staff while “in the presence of law enforcement that he killed the victim because she had been setting up fake companies in his name,” according to police reports. Hardin said he was angry with Ennis, who Wirt said was more “than an acquaintance.”
Hardin was formally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker on April 2. He is in police custody at the Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 bond. If released on bond, Hardin would be required to wear a GPS-monitoring device.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Hardin could be sentenced to life in prison with parole. Prosecutors also could seek the death penalty. If convicted of armed criminal action, Hardin could be sentenced to serve no fewer than three years and no more than 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be sentenced to serve time in the county jail.