In an effort to take precautions against COVID-19, area schools have made the decision to extend their closures.
Both St. Clair R-XIII School District and Lonedell R-XIV School District announced the extension of the closures through a press release sent out by Franklin County School officials.
A statement on the release reads, “as area superintendents continue to navigate this historic COVID-19 health challenge, nothing is more important than protecting the health of students, employees, and the communities they serve.”
The two schools originally closed Monday, March 16, along with several other Franklin County schools, with the intention to return back to school Monday, April 6.
At a special meeting held Thursday, March 26, the St. Clair School Board voted to grant Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse authority to extend the school closure to match up with county guidance if needed.
While the school closure has been extended, Kruse is still hopeful that students and staff will be able to return to school before the end of the year.
“I think there is value in going back to school, getting kids reunited, wrapping up loose ends, getting summer school set to go, and closing the year out in a positive fashion,” stated Kruse.
Franklin County public schools announced the closures Friday, March 27.
Education Plans
For home-based learning, St. Clair is utilizing an online approach.
On Monday, March 23, the district began offering home-based learning on its website that can be accessed through any device.
Preschool students received a list of activities to be completed and turned into preschool teachers. Kindergarten through fourth grade have been provided with a choice board of activities for reading and math. Students will be asked to complete at least two activities per subject area.
Fifth-grade students are asked to complete an additional science activity board.
At the secondary level, assignments have been assigned though Google Classroom and also through the online learning platforms used by specific content areas.
If students are in need of paper options for At Home Learning due to no internet access, parents can contact their child’s teacher, school administrator or central office.
The central office will be open daily Monday through Thursday to assist and answer questions. The office is currently running with half staff on a weekly basis to ensure the entire office does not have to be quarantined if someone tests positive for COVID-19. The office can be reached at 635-629-0355.