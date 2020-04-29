The postponement of Missouri municipal elections until Tuesday, June 2, has left two local school districts with bond issues on the ballots scrambling to determine the best way to handle their campaigns.
With so many unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Clair and Lonedell School Districts have suspended their bond issue campaigns — for the time being.
St. Clair R-XIII
At St. Clair School District’s April board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse discussed the campaign suspension for the $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue, titled Prop STC Safe and Secure.
The bond issue still remains on the June 2020 ballot, Kruse said.
If Prop STC Safe and Secure passes, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
The district plans to use the money to complete the following:
• Improve security entrances of all buildings;
• Redirect and reduce traffic flow between the Edgar Murray Elementary, high school and junior high school campus;
• Construct a larger auditorium/multiuse facility that also would provide weather-protection;
• Eliminate the modular classrooms;
• Replace aged and unsafe accommodations;
• Provide appropriate areas for all student activities;
• Repair and replacement of the roof and HVAC system, and other repairs and updates.
According to Kruse, after Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires Monday, May 4, he hopes to meet with the campaign committee and consider the appropriate next steps about possibly resuming the campaign.
Lonedell R-XIV
Similarly, Lonedell also has suspended its campaign, but still has the $1,250,000 no-tax increase bond issue on the June ballot.
“The district is hopeful that it will be supported, but at the same time we recognize the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has created in the economy,” said Superintendent Jenny Ulrich. “Although the project will not increase the tax levy, the campaign committee for the project will be largely subdued, as to be sensitive to some of the difficult situations that may be facing our families.”
If passed, the property tax rate would remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Funds from the bond issue will be used to address the district’s antiquated HVAC system currently in use. The original boiler, installed in the 1950s, burns fuel oil and many of the internal parts are failing.
According Ulrich, the many broken parts make regulating temperature consistently throughout the building difficult.
Currently, there are three different sources of heating and five different sources of air conditioning throughout the building.
“If the bond issue were to pass, it may be possible to compete a percentage of the project this summer and complete the remainder of the project in the summer of 2021,” stated Ulrich.
Other items to be addressed with the bond issue are windows and doors replacements, estimated to cost approximately $100,000.
If the bond issue passes and the HVAC system is replaced, it will be the final project of Lonedell’s five-year facility plan that was put into place in 2015.
The last bond issue was passed in 2016 and helped pay for roof repairs, the addition of intercoms to the hallway and outdoor area, installation of panic buttons, closure of the breezeway, cafeteria renovations, replacement of the sewer/lagoon with a new wastewater treatment plant, sidewalk repairs, paving and resurfacing of parking lots, the addition of security film to windows and doors, updated storm sewers and added additional safety features to the front entrance.
“Just like the everything and everyone amidst the health and economic concerns, the district is working hard to navigate the ever-changing landscape and making alternative plans in case they are needed,” said Ulrich.