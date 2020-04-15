Despite all schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, both St. Clair and Lonedell plan to continue operating their meal services as normal.
Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement Thursday that all Missouri public and charter schools will remain closed due to COVID-19.
Both St. Clair and Lonedell school districts have been closed since Monday, March 16, and have been serving meals for the majority of the closures.
St. Clair R-XIII
According to St. Clair Superintended Dr. Kyle Kruse, the district will continue preparing and delivering student meals per the existing schedule.
Currently, the district is providing multiple meals Monday through Friday to children living within the school district boundaries.
The district is providing grab-and-go meals through its food service provider, OPAA!, similar to what is done each July.
According to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch, the district provides approximately 1,200 meals a day to students, and in a span of two weeks, had provided over 13,000 meals.
Each day, the district provides students with both lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Currently, students are able to pick up the two meals free of charge each day at the following locations and times:
• St. Clair High School, 10 a.m. to noon.
• First Baptist Church (Springfield), 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Oak Ridge Estates, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• American Legion, 215 W. Gravois, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• St. Clair Firehouse, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• St. Clair Ambulance, Highway 47 and Highway 30, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Village Green (Caddy Court), 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Crescent Village, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Franklin County Co-op, 1773 W. Springfield Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
• Orchard Park, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Paradise Mobile Home Park, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Lake St. Clair, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• St. Clair Spray Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
All meals are free and there is no enrollment or registration needed.
For more information, contact Aitch at 636-629-3500, extension 1000.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Food Service Office submitted two waivers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the free meals.
Lonedell R-XIV
According to Lonedell Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, the district has switched its food service to delivering one day a week, instead of daily.
“We wanted to do daily deliveries in the beginning to keep a sense of normalcy, but as the virus began to hit our area and county, we decided that moving to just once-a-week food deliveries would be in everyone’s best interest regarding health,” Ulrich told The Missourian.
This Monday marked Lonedell’s third week of delivering meals.
Ulrich says the service has been a success, and the district has been able to provide on average 300 students seven days’ worth of meals.
With the district providing both breakfast and lunch, Ulrich said the number of meals being prepared and delivered on Mondays adds up to approximately 4,200 meals.
Ulrich claims the number of meals is constantly changing, as Lonedell has given families the availability to add and remove themselves from the food list at their convenience.
“You can add yourself at any time, and you can remove yourself at anytime, just because we want to meet the needs of our community,” she said.