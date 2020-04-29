The St. Clair License Office will reopen to the public Monday, May 4.
Hours of operation to the general public will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The office also will be open from 9 to 10 a.m. for seniors ages 60 and over only.
Process
According to Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, a table with a sign-in sheet will be provided just outside the door of the license office.
An office member will be monitoring the door for service, as well as entry and exit to and from the facility.
“All customers will be required to sign in and will receive a number,” Saling explained.
Customers will be called by number order, she said.
“In order to efficiently observe social distancing, after each customer is signed in, they will go to their car and display their number in the window so our office staff monitor can easily find them when it is their turn,” said Saling.
There will be a maximum of one customer per service agent in the office at any given time. There will be no in-office waiting for service.
The office will close from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in order for the office to be cleaned and sanitized.
“If at anytime any staff member feels that cleaning and or sanitization is necessary before resuming customer service, the door will be locked and the staff will attend to a cleaning or sanitization process,” Saling said.
In addition to the precautions, sneeze guards have been installed at each customer service station, with the exception of the driver’s license vision testing station.
Driver’s license testing is not being done at this time, so until further notice, drivers license transactions will not be processed.
The office will process all vehicle title and licensing transactions.