The St. Clair License Office will be closed until Monday, April 27, in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines.
According to Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, the chamber is the contract manager of the license office.
“We do understand that the demand will be great when we open our doors again, and we’re just asking for everyone to be patient during that time,” Saling said.
For more information and updates, Saling says people may check the St. Clair License Office Facebook page, and the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.