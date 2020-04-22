While all Scenic Regional libraries are closed until Tuesday, May 26, the employees at the St. Clair branch have been diligently working on trying to enhance its online presence in an effort to entertain and provide information to those who may need it.
“With the closures, we really wanted to ramp up our online presence,” Kara Bell, branch manager of the library, told The Missourian.
Though the employees at the library are not able to check out tangible material to their patrons or have in-person programming, Bell said they still want to be able to serve them as much as possible.
“So many people are at home and trying to really follow the social distancing measures and that can be monotonous, so we’re trying to create fun content to help them occupy themselves,” she explained.
According to Bell, the content the library has been posting includes numerous interactive posts encouraging patrons to comment, informational posts regarding the library’s digital services, virtual programming and general information that people might need related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just want to remind people that while the building may be closed, the friendly librarians are still working in some capacity and we’re still available to help them as much as possible from home.” Bell said.
Digital Services
According to Bell, one of the many ways the library is using its social media is promotion of its digital services.
“People can check out magazines, movies, books and music online, and we want people to be able to occupy themselves with some of the fun things that we’re hosting,” she said.
In order to access the digital services, Bell says patrons can visit scenicregional.org and use their library card number to access the resources.
If a patron is having trouble, they may email Bell at kbell@scenicregional.org, or message the branch’s Facebook page.
“We will most likely be able to get their card up and running,” said Bell, adding that if people would like to access the digital services, but don’t have a card, they are able to obtain one by signing up online.
“As long as they live within our district, they will get an internet-only access card, and when we reopen they can come in with their picture ID and get a card with full library services,” said Bell.
Applications for library cards can be found under the How Do I? tab on the library’s website. Applicants must be 16 years old or older.
Bell added that during the closure, the library is urging all patrons who have physical items checked out to hold onto them until it reopens.
“All due dates have been extended until after we reopen,” she said. “We do not charge overdue fees and no one will be penalized.”
Children
Alesia Cullen, the children’s programmer at the St. Clair branch, has been offering virtual story time sessions via Facebook live since late March.
At first, she was performing them at the library, but has begun doing them in her home as the COVID-19 situation has progressed.
“I prepare story time like I usually do, and I checked out a bunch of books from the library, so I have a mini portable library here at home,” she said.
Cullen said that while performing story time without a live audience is new territory for her, she loves that the library is still able to offer the program while closed.
“It’s one of the highlights of my week. I really enjoy doing it because I know there are people who are getting something out of it,” she said.
Story time is hosted on the library’s Facebook page every Thursday at 11 a.m., but also can be viewed at any point during the week.
“We’re leaving them up for a week and then we’re deleting them when the next one is posted,” Cullen stated.
The library’s latest story time currently has 245 views.
Cullen also is exploring ideas to expand on virtual children’s programming, particularly crafts for school-aged children between the ages of 5 and 11.
“I’m trying to think of something people can do without having to go anywhere and get any supplies,” she said.
Adults
Jacquie Oermann, adult programmer, also has been creating online content amidst the closure in an effort to connect with the library’s adult patrons.
Instead of using Facebook live, Oermann is filming the videos, editing them and uploading them to YouTube.
“I’m trying to do one or two videos a week and keep them between five and eight minutes long,” she said.
Oermann is focusing on projects that use items most people already have around their house, or at least have easy access to.
“It’s a challenge to think about what people care about, but I know most people love crafts,” she said.
Oermann also is looking into ways to host a book discussion online.
According to Bell, Oermann’s first craft, a pocket posey made out of blue jeans, has reached 2,383 people and has had 525 engagements.
“Crafting is good for the heart and soul, and I think Jacquie’s video hits the spot during this time of uncertainty,” Bell said. “I’m glad we have her to lead us in some simple crafts to help us while we stay at home for the time being.”
Bell said the main goal of the library’s increased online presence is to remind patrons that it is there for them and that its employees miss them.
“We want them to know that the library is not going away, and we’re thinking about them and have things for them to do, even though they can’t come into the library right now,” she said.