With the coronavirus impacting daily life all around the country, many food pantries have been forced to make necessary changes in order to prevent spreading of the virus.
St. Clair’s two food pantries — Catholic Services of St. Clair Food Pantry and Agape Food Pantry — are both still operating, but have changed their procedures to help protect their food recipients.
Catholic Services
According to Art Cordia, vice president of the Catholic Services of St. Clair Food Pantry, the pantry is still open, but taking extra precautions.
“We are giving our food out outside on a table, and asking each person to stand in a line with six feet in between each other,” stated Cordia.
In addition to operating the pantry outside, all crew members are utilizing masks and gloves, and will attempt to limit personal contact as much as possible.
“We are trying to be as cautious as we can with handling everything,” Cordia said.
The Catholic Services Food Pantry is open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3 to 5 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Cordia, the pantry is always accepting monetary donations, which can be made out to Catholic Services of St. Clair.
For more information, people can call 636-629-4997.
Agape Food Pantry
According to Kathy Jennemann, Agape site director, the Agape Food Pantry in St. Clair also has modified its operation.
Currently, the pantry is operating under different hours. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Jennemann said the pantry hands out perishable foods on Tuesdays and nonperishable, canned and dry food on Thursdays.
Agape is only allowing two people into the building at a time. People may come in through the front door, but are not able to go past the table set up near the door.
After someone collects their food and exits, the area is disinfected and the next two people may enter the building.
While people are waiting outside, they should be standing six feet apart from one another.
Jennemann said the food pantry is encouraging people to try to stagger the times in which they come to collect food, in an effort to help avoid crowds.
“We have doubled our people in the last few weeks, and we feel like we need to stay open,” she said.
Currently, the Agape pantry is not requiring paperwork for individuals wishing to get food.
“If you need food, just show up,” said Jennemann.
While the pantry is doing OK on food, Jennemann said monetary donations are needed due to the Agape thrift stores being closed at this time.
“Those thrift stores keep us alive and having to close those is really hurting us,” she said.
The Agape Food Pantry can be contacted at 636-629-9899.