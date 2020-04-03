The city of St. Clair has announced the closure of its playgrounds effective Wednesday, April 1.
Playgrounds, bathrooms and basketball courts are all restricted to the public, in an effort to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
The parks and pavilions will remain open.
According to City Administrator Travis Dierker, the city specifically chose to close these areas to help decrease the spread.
“All of those areas are heavily trafficked this time of year, so we closed them to help avoid having gatherings of more than 10 people,” he said.
Dierker said another reason the city felt it necessary to close the areas was its inability to keep the equipment effectively sanitized.
“We want to avoid having people on the equipment without it being cleaned in between uses, to avoid cross-contamination,” he explained.
The areas will remain closed until further notice.
Pavilions
The city is not accepting pavilion rentals at this time and has canceled all other rentals for the next few months.
At this time, Dierker says the plan is to keep the pavilions open, but the possibility of having to restrict the areas exists, if people choose to congregate.
“It is a possibility if we notice that there are any large gatherings in the pavilions,” he said.
In regard to the precautions the city is taking to help minimize the spread, Dierker stated, “We’re doing our best here, and encouraging everyone through the community to follow the guidelines set in place by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
For more information, residents can call city hall at 636-629-0333.