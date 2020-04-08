While St. Clair City Hall is closed to the public at this time, staff are still working and according to City Administrator Travis Dierker, they are taking necessary precautions to help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Overall, the staff is keeping busy, utilizing lots of hand sanitizer and cleaner, and working hard to answer questions for residents,” Dierker told The Missourian.
According to Dierker, all departments within city hall are taking special precautions during this time.
Most department schedules are operating as normal, he said, and each department is minimizing citizen contact as much as possible.
Additionally, the city is exercising a policy of only one employee per vehicle.
City Hall
St. Clair City Hall is currently closed to the public until further notice.
“All city hall staff are working, but keeping our distance from each other and remaining in our offices as best as possible,” stated Dierker.
For emergencies, people should call 911.
Payments
To make a payment, residents may utilize the bright yellow payment box located in front of city hall at the corner of the parking lot.
Residents also can pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by phone by calling 866-246-9666.
For online and over-the-phone payments, customers will need their account number and last payment amount.
Public Works
In regards to public works, Dierker said the city has delayed shut-offs and late fees at this time.
The staff is keeping separated, he said, and working on projects across town.
Police
According to Dierker, the police department has been divided into two separate teams.
One team is based out of city hall, while the other team is based out of an off-site location substation.
“Again, they are working diligently to utilize their PPE (personal protective equipment) when necessary and only making contact when necessary with individuals,” stated Dierker.
Parks
All playgrounds, bathrooms and basketball courts at all public parks are closed until further notice.
Parks and pavilions will remain open.
The city is not currently accepting pavilion rentals at this time and has canceled all other rentals for the next few months.
According to Dierker, city officials are doing their best to keep residents up to date via the city website and local media.
“I have been involved on a daily call with county officials, other city officials, health department representatives and other first responders,” he stated.
The city will continue to follow recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local and state health departments as the situation evolves.
Due to the fluidity of the coronavirus, all information is subject to further modifications and restrictions.
City staff are still available to help residents via phone, 636-629-0333, or online at www.stclairmo.us.