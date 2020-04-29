When asked how he expects the COVID-19 pandemic to impact the 2021 budget, City Administrator Travis Dierker said he never thought he would say this, but in this specific case, the city is fortunate it does not rely on a lot of sales tax revenue to operate.
Dierker went on to explain how St. Clair’s small size and lack of sales tax may actually end up being an asset since many larger cities are facing moderate to severe budget cuts due to the pandemic.
“For us, because we’re not so sales tax heavy, we don’t have as much to lose,” he said.
Dierker said he doesn’t foresee the city having to make any major changes, and is trying to have a realistic, but optimistic approach.
A possible positive for the city is that since residents are staying home, they are likely using more utilities, he said.
“Additional franchise fees may see an increase,” he said.
The city of St. Clair’s budget also follows the calendar year, rather than a July 1 fiscal year, like many other cities.
“While we may see some decreases, there are so many unknowns, and I do not foresee us having to be in a crisis anytime soon,” Dierker said.
The total budget for 2020 is $6,762,961, and all funds are balanced.
The budget is comprised of six funds — the general fund, water/sewer fund, park fund, street improvement fund, half-cent tax fund and the transportation tax fund.
General Fund
The monies appropriated within the general fund provide for crucial municipal services that include police protection, street operations, municipal court services, building inspection services, municipal code enforcement, animal control services, building maintenance, community development, waste hauling services and administration.
The total appropriations for the general fund for 2020 is $2,670,276 as compared to $2,610,242 in 2019.
Water, Sewer Fund
According to the budget summary, the money appropriated for the water and sewer fund provides for the provision of water utility and sanitary sewer utility services to the customers throughout the area.
The funds also are used for the payment of water and sewer capital improvements.
The water and sewer fund is paid entirely through user fees.
According to Dierker, major upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant will be taking place this year, as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency. Due to those upgrades, the water and sewer funds are expected to be higher.
The total appropriations for the 2020 water/sewer fund is $2,946,757.
Park Fund
As stated in the budget summary, the money within the park fund provides for various park services that include the Independence Day fireworks, park events, major upgrades to bathrooms and park maintenance.
There also are funds to be spent on new playground equipment within the park.
The total appropriation for the park fund is $204,065 for 2020.
Street Fund
The money within the street improvement fund provides for services directly related to streets, sidewalks, roadways, and highways within the city to include lighting and cleaning.
The street improvement fund will see a decrease in activity in 2020 for Kitchell engineering cost and other related street improvements expenses.
The total appropriation for the street implement fund is $341,863.
Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund
The half-cent sales tax fund includes a half-cent sales tax throughout the city to pay toward existing debt obligations for water and sewer, along with any maintenance on water and sewer capital projects.
In 2019 the outstanding debt was paid in full.
The money brought in during 2020 will be transferred to the water and sewer fund to cover the major sewer infrastructure upgrades that are occurring.
The total appropriations for the half-cent sales tax fund is $300,000.
Transportation Tax Fund
The money provided through the transportation tax fund provides for municipal services to include street resurfacing and municipal debt reduction. The fund services revenue from a half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements. This year, the fund includes street paving and street repairs of $300,000.
The total appropriations for the transportation fund is $300,000.
Salaries
A 1.5 percent pay increase was approved for the 2020 budget for hourly city hall employees.
Salaried employees’ pay remained the same and a few administrative positions saw a slight hourly wage increase.
Capital Improvements
The 2020 budget includes $1,000,000 for sewer infrastructure upgrades, including an ultraviolet system and a fine screen system.
There also is $375,000 for street resurfacing and road repairs.
The street paving includes Paul Parks Drive, St. Clair Plaza Drive, and other streets as needed. The repaving of those streets began in April of 2020.
The budget also includes the installation of cameras at city facilities, new playground equipment and park maintenance, replacement of radio read meters, manhole rehabilitation and system relining, inspections, city hall office supplies, small improvements to the St. Clair Senior Center and upgrades, inspection and painting of water towers.
Debt Service
A debt service fund is intuitive with a fund balance of zero, due to a 2002 general obligation bond that was paid off in 2011.
Debt Schedule
The proposed budget meets the 2020 debt service requirements for the city of St. Clair and a pay schedule has been created for all of the city’s debts.
Cash Investments
According to Dierker, the city has cash in a general checking account with additional reserve funds in a general money market account.
In 2019, the city invested $1,000,000 in four equal certificates of deposit (CD).