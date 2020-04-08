The St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the award recipients for the Celebrate St. Clair Banquet.
The banquet, originally scheduled to be held Saturday, March 28, was canceled this year in light of COVID-19 concerns.
Chamber officials said the cancellation was a big disappointment, but it still wanted to honor all of the deserving nominees and recipients.
Charlene Saling, executive director, said there are no plans right now to reschedule the banquet, as the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has not been able to meet to conduct business.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re not going to get to recognize everyone in a timely manner, but we will make every attempt to recognize all of our nominees and honorees in a manner that’s deserving of them,” Saling stated.
Award Recipients
The award recipients are as follows:
-• Business of the Year- — Dollar Plus.
• Citizen of the Year — Dana Dougherty.
• Educator of the Year — Crystal Breitenstein and Tonya LaCrone.
• Organization of the Year- — Scenic Regional Library, St. Clair Branch.
• Outstanding Young Man of the Year- — Dylan Britton.
• Outstanding Young Woman of the Year — Hannah Licklider.
• Spiritual Leader of the Year — Terry and Tracie Ritter.
• EMS Service Award of the Year — Paramedic Rachel Ahrens.
• Fireman of the Year — Capt. Jason Hatley.
• Police Officer of the Year — Sgt. Devin Jenkins.
• Chamber Award of Appreciation — Tim Baker, past president 2019.