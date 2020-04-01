The St. Clair Senior Center is currently closed to all events and activities and will be closed until at least Wednesday, April 22.
Additionally, no hot meals are being delivered.
The rummage sale and craft fair have been rescheduled to Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The planned chili supper is being changed to a spaghetti supper, and has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13.
Currently, no hot meals are being made or delivered, and the senior center is delivering packs of five frozen meals once a week.
The center is unable to use volunteers to deliver frozen meals, and the center’s staff is assisting with the process. Staff members delivering meals are unable to enter clients homes at this time.
According to St. Clair Senior Center Administrator Mary Baldwin, the center’s highest priority is to keep staff and clients safe during the uncertain time with COVID-19 issues.
“We ask everyone to be patient with all of us during this time, as we may not get all the frozen meals out at the same time weekly, and there are several factors that will come into play,” said Baldwin.
“One of our suppliers is working very hard to get the frozen meals out to us on time and my staff is learning all the routes,” she said. “Please be patient with us, as we are trying our best.”
Frozen meals will be delivered until further notice.