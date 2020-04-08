As a new way to continue serving patients during social distancing, SSM Health PT professionals in Pacific established a TeleRehab service through videoconferencing options.
Through this web-based technology, patients who qualify for specific at-home treatments can connect with licensed therapists so they can continue with plans.
The Department of Homeland Security and state governments officials deemed physical therapy an essential component of health care during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
SSM centers are still physically open, and a spokesperson indicated they are taking extensive preventive measures, guided by the CDC, to protect patients and employees who enter the centers.
However, Jen Gildehaus, SSM patient service specialist, said their Pacific office hours at 307 Noonan Drive, Suite 100, have changed to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
To tap into TeleRehab options, Gildehaus said patients first need a doctor’s order for their physical or occupational therapy.
“Smartphones, tablets or computers can be used with our TeleRehab,” she said. “All you need is a computer or device with a camera, microphone and internet access to begin.”
No downloads or special accounts are necessary for the SSM program.
Gildehaus said they also verify insurance parameters for TeleRehab options. Sessions are delivered one-on-one in real-time and are private, secure and adhere to HIPAA requirements.
“If someone needs certain equipment at our center, though, they still would have to physically come in,” she added.