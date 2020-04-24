The moment some Franklin County residents have been waiting for was scheduled to arrive at 11:59 p.m. Friday when some businesses were allowed to reopen their doors while still obeying Gov. Mike Parson’s restrictions on social distancing and gatherings of 10 people or less.
The county’s limited reopening comes a week before the statewide mandate will be lifted on May 3, and has been met with mixed reactions on social media.
While some are ready to get back to normal, others criticized the decision, saying the virus is still spreading.
“The greatest act of sacrifice has been from the business owners,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “They can’t be thanked enough and in addition to health care workers are the heroes in all of this. Many of them are on the brink of losing their livelihoods. We have to get them opened back up.”
In a video message this week, Brinker announced as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24, golf course clubhouses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise/fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks are no longer suspended.
“But please note, the governor’s social distancing and gatherings of 10 people or less still applies,” Brinker said. “We must allow for businesses to thrive and people to choose.”
Brinker added the lifting of restrictions will only apply to businesses located in unincorporated Franklin County that do not fall under a municipal order. He specifically mentioned the city of Washington has its own restrictions in place mirroring Parson’s May 3 deadline.
“Bowling alleys are probably not going to open up,” Brinker said. “Golf courses can only do one to a cart, but their clubhouses can now be open and they can serve carryout food, which should be to their benefit.”
Brinker said the lifting of restrictions early is a result of decreased new COVID-19 cases in the county and the locations of the known cases.
“We’ve only had one new case in the past three days,” Brinker said. “I have been in constant review of numerics in the region. We have 57 active cases, 45 are skilled nursing residents and staff, and the remaining 12 are in quarantine. We also have 38 residents who have recovered.”
Other Businesses
Brinker added Franklin County will continue to comply with the state order in place until its expiration on May 3, but plans are being made for the full reopening of all business types set for Monday, May 4.
“This county will be open May 4 to the degree the governor has allowed,” Brinker said.
He added the county would have more guidance from the governor’s office by early next week.
“Some topics of discussion have been distance of seating in bars and restaurants, capacities of businesses, employee protections and consumer confidence,” Brinker said. “This will continue to take all of our efforts, that is partnership of patrons, business owners and policy makers.”
He added Parson has been speaking with county leaders across the state to get their input on how best to reopen the economy.
Guidelines from the state were expected to be handed down this weekend to give local governments a week to implement best practices for reopening May 4.
“Everyone wants to get back to normal and we want that also,” Brinker said. “Remember, we had to hurry up and stop everything to prevent the spread. Now, we have to methodically walk into business re-entry.”
As of Monday, April 20, all Franklin County employees were back at full staff and all county buildings will be open to the public again May 1.
“The Franklin County Commission thanks every county resident for being great shareholders in this effort,” Brinker said. “Your sacrifices are paying off. Our behaviors may have changed, but our values have not.”