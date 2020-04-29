Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) is officially altering this year’s State Summer Games originally scheduled for June 5-7 in Columbia.
SOMO already announced the cancellation of all of its trainings and events through May 31 due to COVID-19.
Virtual Games
Planning virtual State Summer Games will allow athletes to compete from their own homes.
Details are still being ironed out, but an official announcement will be made on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. May 5.
Volleyball and powerlifting (Summer Games sports) will move to the State Outdoor Games, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 in Jefferson City.
A soccer training and invitational will be held later this fall at the Training for Life Campus.
#SOMOatHome programming has been going strong for a month now with a variety of health and wellness and leadership and life skills trainings every day on the Facebook channel. For more information, visit www.SOMO.org/atHome.