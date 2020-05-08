Over the last two months, area churches closed their doors to in-person worship and began holding services online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As mandates were lifted this week, some churches are preparing to open and others are choosing to stay online for the time being.
The Missourian contacted churches in the Franklin County area to find out their plans for reopening.
Immanuel Lutheran
The Rev. Dr. Mark Bangert said Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington will host in-person worship services this weekend.
Bangert told The Missourian that he’s “excited the church is opening again, but also cautious.”
The church at normal capacity is able to seat about 500 people, he said, but due to social distancing restrictions seating will be limited to 100.
“I expect we will see in total half the amount of people we normally do,” Bangert said. “As a precaution, we have taped off seating in the sanctuary, so people know where they can and cannot sit.”
Immanuel Lutheran also has expanded the number of services. Services will be held Saturday, May 9, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 10, at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.; and then Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m.
Bangert explained that the sanctuary and other areas of the church will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every service.
The church has opted out of offering child care, Sunday school and Bible classes for the month of May. More information on when those programs will resume will be announced at a later date.
First Christian
Dottie Bodewitz, office manager at First Christian Church, said that onsite services will be held Sunday, May 10.
“The church will have services at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m.,” she said. “There also will be an additional service on Monday at 6 p.m.”
The church, located in Washington, will still continue to livestream its 9 a.m. service on Sunday via Facebook.
Bodewitz reported that the church is able to seat 350 people at full capacity and on average has about 200 people at services. The church has made some adjustments to seating to be in compliance with social distancing.
“There will be 150 chairs in the sanctuary,” said Bodewitz.
Chairs have been arranged so that they are at the proper distance. However, there are groups of chairs next to each other so families can sit together.
There will not be additional seating outside the sanctuary if the church is at full capacity. Bodewitz does not anticipate that being an issue.
“The church expects that our numbers will be lower than normal because of the ongoing pandemic,” she said.
First Christian will not hold children services at this time.
Bodewitz said that the church will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every service.
“We will be spraying down the chairs, door handles and bathrooms to ensure the safety of the congregation,” she said. “Church greeters and ushers will be wearing masks, along with other church staff during the services.”
While the services may be a little unusual for the time being, Bodewitz said she couldn’t be happier that in-person services are back.
New Life Church
New Life member Jean Webb said that the church will resume services this weekend.
The Washington church will offer two services this weekend — Saturday, May 9, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, at 9:30 a.m.
“The church is limiting the number of people in the sanctuary to 50,” said Webb. “We are also asking people to sign up online for the services.”
The services will be streamed online via Facebook for those who are unable to attend.
Seating has been arranged so that families are able to sit together, but the appropriate distance apart.
“There will be three chairs between families and individuals inside the sanctuary,” Webb said. “Ushers will be assisting people with the social distancing.”
The sanctuary, along with the entrance and bathrooms, will be cleaned and disinfected after every service.
Church staff will also be wearing masks during the services as well, according to Webb.
“I am excited that the church is going to resume in-person services,” she said. “It will be interesting because things will be so different, but I am grateful we will be able to gather after such a long period of time.”
First Washington UMC
Pastor Troy Merseal of First Washington United Methodist says that the church has decided against holding in-person services at this time.
“The projected date for the church’s first worship service is Sunday, June 7,” he said. “The church office will stay closed until the week of June 1.”
First Washington United Methodist’s leadership team has been working with local medical professionals as to how the church should safely approach the situation, according to Merseal.
The church’s leadership team will have an additional meeting Monday, May 11, to reassess the situation.
One of the reasons for not holding in-person services yet, said Merseal, is the limited number of people allowed at the building.
“With mandates and recommendations, we are only allowed to have 20 percent of the congregation in the building for services,” he said. “That means only 40 people can attend and how can we choose who can and cannot come in for worship?”
Merseal feels it’s in everyone’s best interest to continue doing online services only at this time.
“This decision took into account the health and safety of others,” Merseal said.
Jubliee Church
Pastor Steve Miles said Jubliee Church in Washington will not be holding in-person services at this time.
“While we long to have in-person services, we are still in the process of determining when we will resume our Sunday services,” Miles explained, “and how we can best demonstrate love for the community we live in.”
Reopening will be communicated with members through email, social media and the church’s website, according to Miles.
Services will continue to be livestreamed on the church’s website, on its YouTube channel Jubliee Church and its Facebook page jublieewashmo.
Miles added the church will continue to conduct online services even after the church resumes gathering in-person.
Zion UCC
Zion United Church of Christ Church in Union will not be holding in-person services at this time.
The church’s council met Wednesday, May 6, and decided to wait until June 7 before holding in-person services.
Connie Thompson, administrative assistant, said church leaders are following by the recommendation of the St. Louis conference office.
First Baptist Church
After reviewing information on the COVID-19 situation from nurses who are members, First Baptist Church of Union is most likely going to wait until closer to the end of May to reopen, church secretary Annie Hymer said.
“We thought Mother’s Day would be a great day to reopen, but, just in case, we decided to put it off until the end of the month,” she said.
First Baptist has been airing videos for Sunday services and Wednesday bible studies on its Facebook page at FirstBaptistChurchofUnion.
St. Paul Lutheran
In a May 4 Facebook post, the Rev. Mat Hayter, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union, wrote that the church will remain closed until the end of May. The decision was made after reviewing comments from Gov. Mike Parson and the Lutheran Church’s Missouri District.
“Due to the size and high mean-age of our church, we are convinced that this is the best option to keep our people safe, the community a little safer, and still maintain the proclamation of the Gospel via video and personal members phone calls,” he wrote.
St. Paul’s video sermons can be seen on the church’s YouTube page at bit.ly/2La3D4p.
First Baptist Church
According to Pastor Michael Kinion, First Baptist Church of St. Clair will resume meeting this Sunday, May 10, at 10:45 a.m.
Kinion explained that the church has a very large sanctuary that can hold approximately 400 people. The church has under 100 people in attendance each week, so social distancing will be possible.
“We will have one service, and plan to have all of our families sitting together, spaced out,” Kinion said.
He added that the church will not be holding Sunday School or child care until further notice.
In addition, First Baptist Church also begin holding its adult prayer meetings in the sanctuary on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
“That is a smaller group, so we will be holding that in the sanctuary as well in order to space out,” said Kinion.
Catholic Churches
The Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, announced late Thursday that parishes, which includes those in the Franklin County area, are permitted to begin resuming public Masses Monday, May 18, at the discretion of each individual parish pastor.
According to the statement, the general dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation will remain in place until further notice, as many individuals continue to have concerns for the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones.
“I am grateful to our priests, deacons and all parish staffs for working closely with me and archdiocesan leadership to continue to guide parish communities in their faith journeys while prudently following all protocols to keep God’s people safe and healthy,” Carlson said.
A detailed policy will be provided to parishes early next week, which will include directives and guidelines that must be followed carefully by each parish in order to resume public Masses.
To assist parishes in adhering to this policy, the Annual Catholic Appeal of the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the archdiocesan leadership team is providing many parishes with sanitation, hygiene and personal protective equipment supplies.
All parishes are encouraged to continue livestreaming Masses so that the faithful who are not able to attend in person may participate in the celebration remotely. Livestream schedules can continue to be found at archstl.org/coronavirus, as well as via individual parish websites and social media channels.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all churches in the area. For those who are not included who wish to be, email dragottok@emissourian.com.