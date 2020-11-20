Teacher Kyle Summers holds a stop sign as students cross 14th street after the first day of school at Washington Middle School Monday, Aug. 24. A recently released study from St. Louis University has found that mask mandates have significantly lowered the transmission rates of COVID-19 in St. Louis County and St. Louis compared to transmission rates in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties who did not have a mask mandate during the 12 weeks of the study. The Franklin County Commission's month-long mask mandate went into effect Friday, Nov. 20.