Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said the city has been involved in COVID-19 preparations for some time now.
Skornia spoke to more than 100 members of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday during a conference call about the city’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. He gave a similar presentation the night before to the city council.
“We’ve been dealing, on a planning aspect, since back in the latter part of February,” Skornia said Tuesday. The city started meeting internally to figure out how to best proceed. Eventually, those internal meetings expanded to include outside groups.
“One of the first partners we tied in is Mercy, who is a great health care partner and a great partner for the city in general,” he said. “We were getting their input in our initial meetings so we had a unified message going forth.”
From the city’s point of view, Skornia said the focus is to maintain essential services.
“Critical aspects, things that are critical and need to continue such as police, fire, water, sewer and trash — all those things need to be kept open,” he said.
Plans have been put in place to keep those services up and running. Crews have been split into teams to prevent an infection from sidelining an entire department. Modified schedules also are being used where crews are working longer days, but fewer times during the week.
Less essential work has continued, but has been shifted.
“We further prepared, just like you all, for partial closures,” he said. “Reducing hours, reducing availability and those sort of things.”
Skornia said the city is monitoring all its time and efforts spent on COVID-19. One reason is so it can hopefully apply for federal funds to get some money back.
“We’re tracking those expenses that are going on to get FEMA to reimburse on that,” he said.
Outside of the city limits, the city has been working with other groups. Skornia has worked with St. Louis County Emergency Management, for example.
Other city officials are taking part in various task forces and meetings.
One thing being discussed right now is alternate care locations. While the health care systems right now aren’t overloaded, planning is being done in case things eventually reach that point.
Skornia said the planning is identifying places that could be used in case there’s a need.
Additionally, he said work is being done with funeral homes in case a worst-case scenario comes true.
“We’ve been working on mass casualty plans,” he said. “We know there’s going to be deaths, both in the St. Louis region and in the county. We have mass causality plans. We’ve involved funeral homes to see their capacity so we know, if we get into a larger facility pictures, we can have those items in place if the funeral homes get overloaded, we can get some temporary morgues set up.”
Locally, Skornia said he has focused on getting protective equipment and cleaning supplies to care facilities.
“We’ve been working with nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” he said. “They have been struggling to get that personal protective equipment, just like so many others. I reached out to the Chamber, so thank you all for the response with the N95 masks and other things. Those were distributed to places that were hurting in that regard.”
Skornia said the planning continues, but also some plans are being put in place. With cases rising, he said right now some aspects have shifted from planning to operations.
“We’re executing the plans,” he said.
Skornia said based on different models he’s been looking at, Missouri is expected to peak later this month. He said he anticipates a “rolling peak” of about two weeks before the numbers start to dip.