Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.