Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka has announced new safety measures that will go into effect when the theme park reopens at a date to be determined.
In a statement, Six Flags outlined its safety measures, including:
• Attendance caps on reservations to allow proper social distancing.
• Contact-less thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry.
• Requiring all guests over the age of 2, and all team members, to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit or workday.
• Easily identifiable social-distancing markers in all park entry, ride, restroom and retail locations, and in dining queue lines.
• Security screenings with touchless bag checks.
• Increased sanitation and disinfecting of public and team member work areas.
• Sanitized food preparation and service.
The park announced earlier this month that guests would be required to make reservations for their visits and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A reopening date has not been set, nor have specific caps on attendance. Six Flags St. Louis was to have reopened in March, but has remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Guests with prepaid tickets can use them for valid dates to the end of the season, and current season pass holder dates will be extended.
The company has 25 parks in North America, including the park in Eureka.
Find more information at sixflags.com/stlouis/plan-your-visit.