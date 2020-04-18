During this time of uncertainty, pharmacies are one of the few essential businesses left, and Sinks Pharmacy, Sullivan, is working to make it easier to get the medications customers need.
The new compliance packaging from Sinks Pharmacy called myMedPack (Parata PASS) offers increased convenience and safety by pre-sorting multiple prescriptions into a single package organized by time of day.
As part of this program, the pharmacy will synchronize your refills to reduce the number of trips to the pharmacy. It’s easier for caregivers to administer, and easier for seniors to adhere to complex medication regimens, both of which are essential to keeping everyone healthy while COVID-19 is prevalent.
Sinks Pharmacy prepares each patient’s medications in a sealed, clear, plastic packet, called myMedPack, which is arthritic approved for easy opening. Each myMedPack is custom printed with the patient’s name; day and time of dose; medication names, strengths and descriptions; and other details.
Sinks Pharmacy supplies a strip of packaging, which is rolled into a dispensing box, providing a quick and easy way for caregivers to verify when the last dose was taken, minimizing potential errors and missed doses by the patient or caregiver. Sinks Pharmacy is also offering free local delivery to those who can’t or shouldn’t leave their homes.
“Sinks Pharmacy is proud to offer our patients the safest, most convenient prescription filling options available, promoting higher compliance, reducing medication waste, and minimizing the number of trips to the pharmacy,” said owner Sandra Mitchell, Pharm.D.
“Medication adherence is important to patient health, especially now during the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is reassuring to know that myMedPack is helping our patients make home medications more manageable,” she said.
Sinks Pharmacy, part of Medley Pharmacy Inc., includes multiple pharmacies.