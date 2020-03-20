The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new scam connected to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The sheriff’s office said a link to a malicious website has been making its way around the country. The link purports to contain a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases from around the world.
The link actually is malicious. The fake website, (corona-virus-map(dot)com) contains an AZORult Trojan that will steal information, including sensitive data.
“It is unfortunate that thieves will try to take advantage of people in the time that we are in,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “As a reminder, be careful opening attachments on email or through social media.”