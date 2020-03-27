Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton’s temperature was 98.4 Thursday morning. It was 98.9 the next day.
Pelton isn’t sick, but he’s taking his temperature twice a day. He’s not alone either, with coronavirus cases spreading throughout the country, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring deputies temperatures.
One of the symptoms for COVID-19 is a fever. Mercy Hospital is using a 100.4-degree temperature as one of the benchmarks to determine eligibility for a COVID-19 test.
The twice-daily checks are being used to ensure the sheriff’s department is healthy.
The checks are just part of the sheriff’s procedures to combat coronavirus.
Unlike other county buildings, the sheriff’s office can’t simply close. It has to remain open, but new rules have been put in place.
The office has suspended personal visits at the adult detention center. To help inmates and family/friends remain in contact with each other, the Homewav kiosks in the Sheriff’s Office lobby will be available at no cost.
Family and friends can always use Homewav from their own electronic device for a fee and then there is no need to travel, Pelton said.
The video visitation will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Each inmate can have two video visits per week.
To establish a video visit session, an account must be created at Homewav.com.
Additionally, attorney, probation and parole officers and any outside in-custody services are being conducted through phones inside the facility with no direct contact with inmates.
For deputies, Pelton said patrol deputies will be monitoring themselves for symptoms. He said deputies have been instructed to use best social distancing practices when dealing with the public.
Those practices include requesting meetings outside and limiting interactions with other deputies.