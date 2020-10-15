The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused many events to cancel, but organizers of the biannual Art Walk in downtown Washington are hoping this weekend’s splash of colorful art displays will provide the community an opportunity to come together even if that means wearing masks and standing at least 6 feet apart.
“Art really is something that connects us all. Art gives us all a chance to express who we are, as individuals, as people and as a community. Art Walk is an opportunity for the public to see how different artists work and how art gets put together. It also gives them a chance to have a dialogue about what art is and what it means to them,” said Russell Irwin, one of the organizer’s of this year’s Art Walk.
Art Walk is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Participating artists include: Wendy Smith Moore, 1170 W. Fifth St.; Ashley Harp, 1170 W. Fifth St.; Sandy Mays, 120 Elm St.; Russell Irwin, 313 B. Elm St.; Jim Peters, 430 Front St.; Andy McCoy, 430 Front St., and Tim Wagner, 204 Elm St. Wagner will only be participating in Art Walk on Saturday.
Students from St. Francis Borgia and Our Lady of Lourdes also will have art on display. The art from Borgia students will be displayed at 430 Front St., while the art from Our Lady of Lourdes students will be displayed at 310 Elm St.. Each location will be marked along the street by a group of yellow balloons, according to Irwin.
“Some of these artists will be in their studio spaces, while others will be set up in other downtown businesses,” said Irwin, who added that the participating artists represent a variety of mediums.
“We have artists who are watercolorists, who are oil painters, and more,” Irwin said. Irwin says his own work, known as paper mosaic, involves laying different pieces of torn paper to make his creation. Other art forms represented include glass art, metal art and acrylics.
Proceeds from the donation jars, which will be available at each of the artists locations, will go toward Grace’s Place, a Washington-based licensed emergency shelter for children and youth.