The deaths of six Franklin County residents have been confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, and one resident’s death is undergoing further review, according to a report on Thursday from the Franklin County Health Department.
The seven fatalities include a 71-year-old man from Union, a 75-year-old man from Union, a 79-year-old woman from Gerald, an 80-year-old man from Washington, an 83-year-old man from Pacific and an 86-year-old man from Washington. The death of a 78-year-old man from Pacific remains under review and is listed as being probably caused by COVID-19.
Thursday’s announcement increases the number of COVID-19 confirmed deaths reported by the health department this month to 33, according to data provided by the health department.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, more than 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, including 7,902 Missourians, though public health officials acknowledge that number could be much higher. As previously reported, officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services say there is at least a two-month delay in the state’s ability to report and confirm COVID-19 as the cause of death.
In a Feb. 22 email, state health department officials reported 175 deaths statewide, including one person who died in August 2020, two in September, three in October, six in November, 21 in December, 99 in January and 43 in February. It is unknown when the seven people included in the Franklin County report died.
According to the county health department, the deaths of 153 Franklin County residents have been confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. An additional 23 deaths are listed as probable, and those deaths remain under investigation.
The health department also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of Franklin County residents to have contracted the virus to 8,942 since March. An additional 1,825 people are presumed to have contracted the virus, according to the health department.
Those reported on Thursday include a 1-year-old infant from Union, two men in their 20s, one woman and two men in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 60s, and one man and one woman in their 70s.
In the past week, 1,257 people were tested for COVID-19 and received negative test results per the health department.
The health department also reported five active cases of COVID-19 are tied to long-term care facilities in the county. These cases include both staff members and nursing home residents.
Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest number of hosptializations reported by the county this month. The high was 12 people on Feb. 2.
Those who are hospitalized could be patients at either Missouri Baptist in Sullivan or Mercy Hospital Washington.
The state health department also reported Thursday that Franklin County’s vaccination rate has surged in recent days with nearly 2,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being administered to county residents.
To date, 10,707 people, or roughly 10.3 percent of the county’s population, have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. Health officials have previously said it would like take a vaccination rate of 70 or 80 percent to reach herd immunity status.