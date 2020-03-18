Four Franklin County area senior centers are closing for events where people congregate.
The congregate meal program at the Washington, Union, St. Clair and Sullivan senior centers been canceled.
The senior centers are closing “to the congregate participants who are coming to the centers,” an Aging Ahead official said.
The closure also will impact events.
The Washington Senior Center is closed, City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
The meals on wheels program is not being impacted at this time. Any attendees of the regular lunches who wish to have a meal can call their centers to sign up for a “to-go” meal.