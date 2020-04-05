An 86-year-old male from Villa Ridge is the second confirmed COVID-19 related death in Franklin County this weekend.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed the death Sunday morning.
In addition to the death, five new cases were reported Saturday into Sunday bringing the county total to 32.
Four of the five new cases are in Washington and include three females ages 93,90 and 86 as well as male whose age is still pending, according to Brinker.
Information on the fifth new case is still pending, but the patient resides in Labadie, which is the first case for that municipality.
On Friday, Grandview Healthcare in Washington announced the death of an 85-year-old male from COVID-19 related issues, which was the first confirmed death in the county.