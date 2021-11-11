Schroeder Drugs and Mercy Hospital Washington are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 Saturday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine received approval for children ages 5 to 11 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, so the clinics will be some of the first opportunities in the area for children to get vaccinated.
Schroeder Drugs’ clinic will be held at Washington High School from 8 a.m. to noon in the high school’s Little Blue Jay Gym, said Mark Weidle, pharmacist at Schroeder Drugs. Weidle said the pharmacy will have 300 COVID-19 vaccines available, and registration online is required. Parents who want to register their children for the clinic can call the pharmacy at 636-239-4707, and the pharmacy will email the link to register. Weidle said Washington School District will also be sending an email to parents with the link.
A follow-up clinic offering second doses of the vaccine will be held Dec. 4, also at Washington High School.
Mercy will host a children’s vaccine clinic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 901 Patients First Drive, Suite 1200, said Mercy Media Relations Manager Bethany Pope. Those coming for their vaccines are asked to enter through the surgery center entrance on the west side of campus and follow signage. Parents who want to register their children ages 5 to 11 can do so at mercy.net/MoVaccine. A follow-up clinic offering second doses of the vaccine will be held Dec. 4 at the same location.