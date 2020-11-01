An eighth grade student from Washington Middle School has died from COVID-19 complications.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said Peyton Baumgarth died over the weekend after developing symptoms.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Peyton Baumgarth,” VanLeer wrote in an email sent to parents and staff. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family.”
Baumgarth’s last day of attendance was Thursday, Oct. 22 and the district was notified of his quarantine on Monday, Oct. 26, VanLeer said.
“The family asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines,” VanLeer said. “COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.
VanLeer added additional counselors will be available on Wednesday when students return to school.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.