Washington School District officials said they have worked through a collaborative process to implement an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) plan to be utilized as school is closed due to the coronavirus.
In the future, this same plan could be used for inclement weather, flooding, exceptional emergency circumstances or other natural disasters.
Since the district was closed last week, the AMI went live Monday morning.
Online learning activities have been created for grades prekindergarten through seniors.
Plans can be accessed through the district website by clicking on the Alternative Methods of Instruction link and then the Student Learning Activities link. Parents will then be directed to a page on which they will find a student’s grade level.
Clicking on your student’s grade level will lead parents and students to learning activities or directions to Schoology, Google Classroom, etc. for each day school is closed.
The learning activities are designed to reinforce skills students have been taught throughout the year to date, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann, who oversees curriculum, instruction and assessment.
School officials said students should be able to complete the learning activities with minimal assistance. They are asking parents and students to set aside time on a daily basis to complete the learning activities.
A sample daily schedule is provided online if parents need to add structure to their student’s day.
Additionally, teaching staff will be available via email or Schoology and Google Classroom and should respond within 24 hours of email receipt. School officials noted this may look different for each teacher.
Teachers will let parents and students know specifics regarding their home office hours.
“Please know this is new to all of us and we will work through issues that may occur,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
Any student who has difficulty logging into a system or issues with his or her Chromebook, should email the teacher. The teacher will then communicate with the district’s technology office and the issue will be addressed as soon as possible.
Packets of learning activities will be provided on request to grades prekindergarten through sixth grade.
If a student is not able to access the internet, parents should call the school and leave a message, and someone will get back to them as soon as possible.
School officials said students in seventh grade through high school have already communicated with their teachers regarding access concerns which will be addressed with those students on an individual basis.
For additional information, parents and students should visit the district’s AMI link on the webpage.
VanLeer said the district appreciates parents’ and students’ patience and cooperation as everyone works through e-learning and the alternative methods of instruction.