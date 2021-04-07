Public Schools – $1,807,875.00
2020-510 St. Clair Reorganized School District 13 $270,875.00
2020-515 Sullivan School District $192,000.00
2020-514 Gasconade County R-II School District $64,000.00
2020-459 New Haven School District $62,625.00
2020-517 Gasconade County R-1 School District $15,625.00
2020-457 Franklin County R-II School District $14,125.00
2020-460 Meramec Valley R-III School District $353,000.00
2020-511 Lonedell R-14 School District $36,875.00
2020-512 Union R-XI School District $391,125.00
2020-513 Washington School District $371,000.00
2020-516 Spring Bluff R-XV School District $24,375.00
2020-522 Grandview R-2 School District $4,500.00
2020-525 Strain-Japan Shool District $7,750.00
Parochial Schools – $227,901.03
2021-84 Immanuel Lutheran School $15,875.00
2021-76 St. Gertrude School $27,315.00
2021-58 St. John the Baptist School $15,787.03
2021-59 St. Ignatius School $254.12
2021-19 St. Francis Borgia Grade School $26,170.64
2021-97 St. Bridget of Kildare School $13,285.97
2021-44 Our Lady of Lourdes School $39,250.00
2021-62 St. Anthony School $5,666.33
2021-34 Immaculate Conception School $35,921.94
2021-626 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School $48,375.00