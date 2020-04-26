The Washington School Board Wednesday night approved a resolution suspending policy to align with COVID-19 emergency legislation and waivers.
The resolution was provided per the guidance of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Due to extended school closures during the pandemic, DESE has requested the waivers of several state statutes, and also encouraged school boards to adopt the resolution.
The resolution states the district will implement the new federal Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLA) and the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSL), as enacted in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, for all eligible employees.
It also says all board policies and administrative procedures are hereby suspended to the extent that any conflict with new state and federal laws enacted relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or the waiver, suspension or amendment of an existing law or regulation made by the federal government, the Missouri governor or state agencies in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the waivers deal with statues impacting 2020 seniors, some of whom may not be able to take a number of required assessments for graduation. These include CPR and Heimlich maneuver training; Missouri and U.S. Constitution exams; and Missouri civics exams.
Additional statutes also waived through the end of the school year or have deadlines that are now extended include state aid for transportation; reading assessments; physical fitness assessments and awards; and contract notification for re-employment by April 15 (has been extended).
Deadlines also have been extended for contract modifications and notification for probationary teachers.
The end-of-the-year dyslexia screening requirement also has been waived through the end of the school year.