Recent COVID-19 test shortages have forced local school districts to restrict, and in some cases suspend, testing of their staff and students.
Since the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) made antigen tests available to public school districts in the fall, Washington, Union R-XI, Meramec Valley R-III, St. Clair R-XIII and New Haven have all offered free COVID-19 tests to students and staff, but on Jan. 6 DESE notified schools that it would stop filling test orders.
Washington, Union, St. Clair and New Haven have a limited supply and some districts have restricted testing to symptomatic teachers. Meramec Valley has run out of tests altogether.
“As you are likely well aware, there is a nationwide shortage of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and an increased demand for tests as case counts continue to climb…” the Jan. 6 letter to schools reads.
It goes on to say that DESE’s supplier, Abbott, had stopped providing new tests and that DESE would not be fulfilling most antigen test reorders. DESE never maintained a stockpile of tests, rather providing tests to participating schools as needed on a rolling basis. Schools were supposed to order tests in two-week intervals.
Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said her district got its last shipment of tests right before winter break. On Jan. 10 she said she thought the district had a good supply, but Monday said it had become “very limited.”
Kephart said because of the shortage, some symptomatic students could not even be tested by community testing centers and had to be treated as presumed positives and excluded from school, like confirmed cases. As of the end of day Friday, Washington had 117 positive students, including the presumed positives.
“It’s frustrating but it’s the reality of the day,” St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “I know that hospitals and urgent cares are all in the same situation. So, we can’t place blame on DESE or anyone else except the supply chain and whatever the federal government has been doing to either help or hurt the supply chain.”
Kruse said DESE did not give schools a timeline for when tests may again be available, but districts are resigned to placing orders through DESE’s portal like normal with the hope that they go through. He said St. Clair has fewer than 40 tests remaining.
Director of Communications for Meramec Valley Dr. Ketina Armstrong said her district sent communications to its staff encouraging them to sign up for free tests, which the federal government has made available for every U.S. household. Her district does not accept at-home tests, but staff can sign up to come in with a test to be administered by a nurse.
Union and New Haven are accepting at-home tests. New Haven also received a shipment of tests last week, after DESE said it had run out.
“We were able to get a small supply,” New Haven Superintendent Josh Hoener said. “I don’t know what our reserve is right now so we’ll continue to use those until they run out. Then, we’ll put an order in and wait for it to ship.”