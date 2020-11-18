The Scenic Regional Library system will require patrons ages two and older to wear face masks beginning Friday, Nov. 20.
Library Director Steven Campbell said the decision came after the library’s board of trustees voted unanimously (13-0) at its Nov. 17 meeting to implement the new policy.
“The decision was based on staff input, dramatically rising new COVID cases, and soaring positive testing rates in the area,” Campbell said, adding the library will offer a disposable face mask to patrons without one.
He said the library recently conducted a staff survey and 74 percent of frontline employees responded that they would like to see the library require face masks and were willing to enforce the new policy. When the same survey was conducted in August, only 50 percent of the staff wanted the library to require the public to wear masks.
Since reopening in June, all Scenic Regional libraries have strongly encouraged patrons to wear masks in its buildings to protect staff and other visitors, but only about half of library patrons have been wearing them, Campbell said.
“Many public libraries and national retail chains in the state have been implementing mask requirements to protect their frontline employees and other customers,” Campbell said, adding the Washington Public Library has required visitors to wear face masks since June.